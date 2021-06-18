Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 80,245 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,245 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.20% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $12,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,280,000 after purchasing an additional 733,486 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,321,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,876,000 after buying an additional 290,143 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,860,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,303,000 after buying an additional 709,247 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,476,000 after buying an additional 112,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,504,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,650,000 after buying an additional 1,056,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $58.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.84. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $39.14 and a 12-month high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBA. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

