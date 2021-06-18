Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,308 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $17,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 10.0% during the first quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,705,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 20.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOC opened at $368.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.59.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

