Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 14,986 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,986 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $14,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,806 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $169,698,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,692 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

MKC opened at $87.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.54. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

