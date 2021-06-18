Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 335,802 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 335,802 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.15% of UGI worth $12,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $83,362,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,675,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,925,000 after purchasing an additional 957,452 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in UGI by 309.1% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 900,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,464,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in UGI by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,233,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,580,000 after purchasing an additional 363,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.09. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. UGI’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

