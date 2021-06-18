Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 3,607 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Copart worth $13,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,932,000 after acquiring an additional 665,082 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Copart by 8.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,914,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,362,000 after acquiring an additional 443,023 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Copart by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Copart by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,635,000 after acquiring an additional 25,884 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $128.07 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.55 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.74.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.