Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 80,826 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 80,826 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Universal Health Services worth $12,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on UHS. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $570,520.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UHS opened at $151.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $162.51.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.