EnterCoin Price Hits $0.0142 on Top Exchanges (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 18th. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded up 15% against the US dollar. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $80,716.99 and approximately $40,278.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00058690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00024388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $263.54 or 0.00723498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00082900 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00042319 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.