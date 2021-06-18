Enzyme Finance (MLN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.51 Million

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme Finance has a market cap of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00058396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00024251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.13 or 0.00721957 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00042762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00082648 BTC.

About Enzyme Finance

Enzyme Finance (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using US dollars.

