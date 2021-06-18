EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Price Down 4.4%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) shares were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.54 and last traded at $19.59. Approximately 21,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,122,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

EQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get EQT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in EQT by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in EQT by 20.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.