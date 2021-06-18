Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,761 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Equinix worth $38,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $840.37.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $815.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $737.24.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

