Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 18th (ADW.A, ATE, BBD.B, BLX, CLIN, DB1, DNLM, ENB, ET, GSV)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, June 18th:

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) had its price target trimmed by Acumen Capital from C$16.50 to C$15.00.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) was given a C$7.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)

had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$1.20 to C$1.55. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) was given a C$60.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) was given a C$43.00 price target by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) had its price target reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 886 ($11.58). Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$52.00 to C$57.00.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$16.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.50 to C$16.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

(GSV.V) (CVE:GSV) was given a C$1.50 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 585 ($7.64) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) was given a C$20.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.50 to C$9.00.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$16.00 to C$16.50. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) was given a C$2.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$37.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 348 ($4.55). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

