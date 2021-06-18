Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 18th (ADW.A, ATE, BBD.B, BLX, CLIN, DB1, DNLM, ENB, ET, GSV)

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, June 18th:

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) had its price target trimmed by Acumen Capital from C$16.50 to C$15.00.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) was given a C$7.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$1.20 to C$1.55. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) was given a C$60.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) was given a C$43.00 price target by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) had its price target reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 886 ($11.58). Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$52.00 to C$57.00.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$16.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.50 to C$16.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

(GSV.V) (CVE:GSV) was given a C$1.50 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 585 ($7.64) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) was given a C$20.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.50 to C$9.00.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$16.00 to C$16.50. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) was given a C$2.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$37.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 348 ($4.55). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

