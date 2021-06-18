Ergoteles LLC Acquires 10,588 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 124.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFG. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 208.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after buying an additional 140,236 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in American Financial Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in American Financial Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $121.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.17. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.73 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $14.00 dividend. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

In other American Financial Group news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $11,207,656.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.55, for a total transaction of $2,591,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,509 shares of company stock worth $26,851,585 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

