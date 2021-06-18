Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,602 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the first quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,278.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.29. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 52.01%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

