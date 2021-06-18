Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RUN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after buying an additional 20,720,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,588,000 after buying an additional 5,448,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after buying an additional 4,382,193 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 305.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,523,000 after buying an additional 1,625,337 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.84 and a beta of 2.07. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $163,914.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 5,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $300,910.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 277,147 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,844. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

