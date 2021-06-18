Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Shares in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at $735,723,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 6,163.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,499,000 after purchasing an additional 657,872 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in BioNTech by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,628,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,291,000 after acquiring an additional 502,599 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BioNTech by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,379,000 after acquiring an additional 377,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in BioNTech by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,148,000 after acquiring an additional 348,124 shares during the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.82.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $214.20 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $252.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of -1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

