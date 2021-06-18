Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Dover by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dover by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Dover by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dover by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Dover by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $145.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $90.03 and a 1-year high of $155.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.