Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $699,409,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $190,571,000. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,033,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,941,000 after purchasing an additional 226,268 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,073,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,652,000 after purchasing an additional 129,168 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 608,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,100,000 after purchasing an additional 457,198 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $103.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.21. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.34 and a 52-week high of $105.22.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

