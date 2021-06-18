Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 19,965 Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 106.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $114.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $157.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of -79.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. CLSA started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.56.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

