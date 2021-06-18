Ergoteles LLC Buys 37,745 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 356.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,745 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Masco by 85.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in Masco by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $59.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.34. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

