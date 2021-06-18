Ergoteles LLC Buys New Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 82,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 150,576.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after acquiring an additional 324,194 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Huntsman by 1,241.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 52,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 48,162 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Huntsman by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 57,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of HUN stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.53.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.