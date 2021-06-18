Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 149,227 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 149,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,926,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after buying an additional 440,810 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEVA opened at $10.40 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEVA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

