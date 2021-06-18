Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 149,227 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 149,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,926,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after buying an additional 440,810 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TEVA opened at $10.40 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58.
In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
TEVA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
