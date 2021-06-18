Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 19,641 Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,641 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,498,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,483,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,610,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

COLM opened at $99.89 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $114.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.59.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

