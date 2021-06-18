Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 26,861 Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.11% of Castle Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,325,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,119,000 after purchasing an additional 288,648 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,018,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,369,000 after purchasing an additional 222,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 461,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,575,000 after purchasing an additional 200,976 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $76.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.18 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.80.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $671,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $155,419.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,264 shares of company stock worth $16,662,991 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSTL. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

