Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 30,974 Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 40.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.10.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.