Ergoteles LLC Cuts Holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in PPD were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. PPD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.34, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.52.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPD. Truist cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.08.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,139,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

