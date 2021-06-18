Ergoteles LLC Grows Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 920.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AIZ opened at $154.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.71 and a 1-year high of $163.84.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIZ. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

