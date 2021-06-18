Ergoteles LLC Grows Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 151.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,882 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $128.09 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $103.26 and a 52 week high of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.32.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.36.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

