Ergoteles LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Ergoteles LLC lowered its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,338,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,856,185,000 after purchasing an additional 177,823 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,128,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $621,803,000 after purchasing an additional 193,964 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,076,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $611,440,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,688,000 after acquiring an additional 230,634 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $368,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total value of $2,444,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 843,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,745,297.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total transaction of $134,633.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,455,656.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,391 shares of company stock valued at $7,244,376 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $223.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.38. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $226.18.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

