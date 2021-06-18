Ergoteles LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Ergoteles LLC lowered its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,350 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 22,190 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cree by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cree by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cree by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,941 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $26,257,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $93.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.19. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CREE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.46.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

