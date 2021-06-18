Ergoteles LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 102.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,246,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,135,000 after purchasing an additional 640,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,291,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,221,000 after acquiring an additional 134,437 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $109,083,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,120,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,068,000 after acquiring an additional 59,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,004,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,283,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.96. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.78.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

