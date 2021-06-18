Ergoteles LLC Has $2.55 Million Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Ergoteles LLC lessened its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,025 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $1,552,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

NYSE DVA opened at $123.61 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.30 and a 1 year high of $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.97.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,705.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $3,306,417.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,608,849.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,498,248. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.