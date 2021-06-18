Ergoteles LLC Increases Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 12.5% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1,262.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 164,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,183,000 after acquiring an additional 152,401 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 71.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $183.88 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.77.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MHK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.81.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

