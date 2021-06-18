Ergoteles LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Everbridge worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Everbridge by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 352,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,526,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.78.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $127.23 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $178.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.00. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

