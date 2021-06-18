Ergoteles LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 105.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.06% of Murphy USA worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 146.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at $237,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $132.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.73. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.65%.

In other news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.