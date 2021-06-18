Ergoteles LLC Increases Stock Position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 825.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.12% of Cubic worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cubic by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cubic by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cubic in the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cubic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $315,536,000 after purchasing an additional 54,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cubic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE CUB opened at $75.00 on Friday. Cubic Co. has a one year low of $39.97 and a one year high of $78.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.90. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.16). Cubic had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.09 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cubic Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Cubic Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

