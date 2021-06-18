Ergoteles LLC Increases Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 111.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Guardant Health stock opened at $123.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.69. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $758,553.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,583.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total value of $5,843,668.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,624,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,311,756.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

