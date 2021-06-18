Ergoteles LLC Invests $1.72 Million in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.06% of California Water Service Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,226,000 after purchasing an additional 66,786 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 51,952 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $90,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,041.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $50,155.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,315 shares of company stock worth $193,116 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.99. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $61.98.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

