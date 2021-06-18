Ergoteles LLC Invests $2.07 Million in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 28.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,635,000 after purchasing an additional 172,329 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 357,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.33.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,206,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,718 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSS opened at $336.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.13 and a twelve month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

