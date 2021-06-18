Ergoteles LLC Invests $2.08 Million in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Maxeon Solar Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAXN. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $625,000. 29.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAXN opened at $18.55 on Friday. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $633.13 million and a PE ratio of -3.19.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $165.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

