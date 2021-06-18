Ergoteles LLC Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 66,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 28,537 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $3,903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 425.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 262,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,830,000 after acquiring an additional 19,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

ASND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.43.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $138.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.76. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $119.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.59.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.