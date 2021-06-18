Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.06% of LendingTree as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TREE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist cut their price objective on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.50.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,788,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $222.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.43 and a beta of 1.53. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.57 and a 1-year high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. The company had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.