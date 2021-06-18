Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.18% of Northwest Natural as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,426,000 after buying an additional 130,328 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,885,000 after buying an additional 85,632 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,109,000 after buying an additional 49,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth $17,648,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,934,000 after buying an additional 91,025 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NWN. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

In other news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,056 shares in the company, valued at $856,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.46. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $57.54.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.78 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

