Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sleep Number as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,294,000 after acquiring an additional 163,059 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 464,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,025,000 after acquiring an additional 63,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $36,964,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 91,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $162,333.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,258,878.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $424,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,183. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

SNBR stock opened at $106.28 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.97.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNBR. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.50.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

