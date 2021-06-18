Ergoteles LLC Purchases 21,968 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,968 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.07% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NJR. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $42.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.67. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.56%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $610,057.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

