Ergoteles LLC Purchases 4,907 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth $302,000. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 5.6% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 1,556.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,598,000 after acquiring an additional 253,378 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CB. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CB opened at $160.27 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $179.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.51. The company has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.68%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

