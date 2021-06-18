Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 17,788 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,849 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 45,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $2,933,328.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,910,289 over the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLB opened at $99.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

