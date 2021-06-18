Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 510,122 Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 510,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.94% of Alaska Communications Systems Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 914,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 115,733 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 712.8% in the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 80,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 70,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 753.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $180.73 million, a PE ratio of -55.49 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $60.67 million for the quarter.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support, managed IT security and IT professional, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network.

