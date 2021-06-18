Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 74,007 Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.07% of Helmerich & Payne at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

HP stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

