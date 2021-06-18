Ergoteles LLC Raises Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 181.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $116,951,000 after buying an additional 22,383 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $6,433,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Amedisys by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $241.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.35 and a 1-year high of $325.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,248 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMED. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.77.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.