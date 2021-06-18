Ergoteles LLC Sells 119,000 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ergoteles LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 80.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119,000 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $80.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.30 and a 12-month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

